Hunter Henry News: One catch in Week 10

Henry, who logged 57 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught one of his four targets in the contest for 14 yards.

With the Patriots relying heavily on two-TE sets Sunday, Henry's teammate Austin Hooper was on the field for a season-high 41 snaps en route to catching three of his four targets for 64 yards. Given that he continues to see steady snaps in New England's Drake Maye-helmed offense, Henry -- who racked up 20 catches over his previous three outings -- is a bounce-back candidate in Week 11 versus the Rams.