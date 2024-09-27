Hunter Henry News: Ready for Week 4 contest

Henry (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

After logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Henry worked in full to close out the week, setting the stage for him to be available to face San Francisco on the road this weekend. Henry's been a hit-or-miss fantasy option out of the gate this season in the Patriots' Jacoby Brissett-helmed offense, with two-catch efforts in Weeks 1 and 3, and an 8-109-0 line on 12 targets in the team's Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. In that context, he profiles as a speculative lineup option for Week 4, given the inconsistency of his team's passing game.