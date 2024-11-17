Hunter Henry News: Six catches in Week 11 loss

Henry caught six of nine targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Henry led the Patriots in targets and catches while finishing seven yards shy of Kendrick Bourne's team-leading total. The veteran tight end has been the most reliable target for rookie Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, due in large part to New England's lack of talent at wide receiver. Henry has averaged 6.8 targets in the first six starts of Maye's career heading into a Week 12 trip to Miami.