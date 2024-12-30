Hunter Henry News: Zero catches versus former team

Henry didn't record a catch (on two targets) in Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers.

Henry, who logged a season-low 30 (out of a possible 53) snaps on offense Saturday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, was blanked for the first time this year at an inopportune time for fantasy managers who'd grown accustomed to his steady production out of the tight end position. Henry and the Patriots will close out their 2024 campaign this Sunday at home against a Buffalo team that is locked into the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed.