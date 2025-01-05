Hunter Long Injury: Unlikely to return Sunday
Long (knee) is doubtful to return to Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Long suffered a knee injury in the first half versus Los Angeles, and he now appears to be set to be done for the day. The tight end failed to garner a target or record any stats before his departure. In Long's absence, Davis Allen stands to see an increase in workload with the Rams' offense.
