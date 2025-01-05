Fantasy Football
Hunter Long Injury: Unlikely to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Long (knee) is doubtful to return to Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Long suffered a knee injury in the first half versus Los Angeles, and he now appears to be set to be done for the day. The tight end failed to garner a target or record any stats before his departure. In Long's absence, Davis Allen stands to see an increase in workload with the Rams' offense.

