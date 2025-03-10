Hunter Long News: Bolstering Jacksonville's TE room

Long is slated to sign with the Jaguars on a two-year, $5 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Long handled a reserve role while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games with the Rams in 2024, securing seven of nine targets for 60 yards. He also played a notable role on special teams. The release of Evan Engram (shoulder) leaves ample opportunities up for grabs in Jacksonville's tight end room, though Brenton Strange seems the current favorite to benefit most. New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone boasts familiarity with Long's skillset, though, having spent nine seasons with the Rams from 2016-24, so he may have personal reasons to be optimistic that the tight end still has untapped potential for development.