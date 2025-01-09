Hunter Long News: Logs full practice Thursday
Long (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Long injured his knee during the Rams' Week 18 loss to the Seahawks. He didn't return to that game, but his full practice Thursday indicates that his knee injury is not a serious matter. Unless he suffers a setback, Long should be good to go against the Vikings in Monday's NFC wild-card game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now