Hunter Long News: Makes pair of catches

Long secured both of his targets for 17 yards during Thursday's 12-6 victory against the 49ers.

The two catches by Long were his first since Week 9, despite averaging 19 snaps per game in the five contests between catches. The three-man rotation at tight end is likely to add a fourth name to that list next week as Tyler Higbee (knee) is likely to return, which will almost certainly depress Long and Davis Allen's already meager snap counts even more.