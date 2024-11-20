Fantasy Football
Hunter Luepke headshot

Hunter Luepke Injury: DNP on estimated walkthrough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Luepke (calf) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

A calf injury prevented Luepke from practicing all of last week, which caused him to be inactive against the Texans this past Monday. Luepke will have to return to practice Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to play against the Commanders on Sunday.

Hunter Luepke
Dallas Cowboys
