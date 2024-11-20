Hunter Luepke Injury: DNP on estimated walkthrough
Luepke (calf) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
A calf injury prevented Luepke from practicing all of last week, which caused him to be inactive against the Texans this past Monday. Luepke will have to return to practice Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to play against the Commanders on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now