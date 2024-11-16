Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Hunter Luepke headshot

Hunter Luepke Injury: Unlikely to play vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Luepke (calf) did not practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Luepke has been unable to practice all week due to a calf injury, and while he hasn't been ruled out for Monday's game, it's unlikely he will suit up. The Cowboys will likely turn to tight ends Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford to pick up additional run-blocking duties if Luepke is indeed sidelined.

Hunter Luepke
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now