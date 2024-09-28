Hunter Luepke News: Four touches in Thursday's win

Luepke carried the ball twice for eight yards and caught both his targets for 14 yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.

While his contributions were modest, the four touches were a career high for Luepke, while the totes were his first of the season. The second-year fullback is seeing his role grow in the Dallas offense, and he's caught exactly two passes in three of four games to begin the season. The Cowboys' backfield struggles could open the door for Luepke to see even more volume, but at present he offers little fantasy value even in deep formats.