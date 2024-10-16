Hunter Luepke News: No touches in blowout loss

Luepke didn't carry the ball or draw a target while playing 22 of 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions.

The second-year fullback had received three touches in both of the previous two contests, but the Cowboys didn't look to get him involved even while the contest was mostly non-competitive by the second half. Luepke has carried four times for 14 yards and has caught seven passes for 91 yards on eight targets through six games, but he'll continue to be deployed mainly as a blocker when he's on the field.