Hunter Luepke News: Past calf issue

Luepke (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Luepke appeared to be in jeopardy of the missing the Week 12 divisional matchup after opening the Cowboys' week of practice with an estimated DNP. However, he practiced in a limited capacity Thursday before logging a full session Friday, indicating that he's recovered from his calf injury. Expect the second-year pro from North Dakota State to serve as Dallas' top fullback Sunday.