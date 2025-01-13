Hunter Luepke News: Sees increased role as receiver

Luepke carried the ball 12 times for 38 yards and caught 12 of 16 targets for 111 yards over 16 regular-season games in 2024.

The second-year fullback saw more snaps on offense (304) than he did on special teams (170), a reversal of his usage as a rookie. Luepke didn't get many touches, but he did flash some ability as a pass catcher when called upon and set career highs in receptions and receiving yards. With the Dallas backfield in flux once again as Rico Dowdle heads into free agency, Luepke could see his touch volume increase once again in 2025, but he's still very unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.