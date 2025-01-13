Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Luepke headshot

Hunter Luepke News: Sees increased role as receiver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Luepke carried the ball 12 times for 38 yards and caught 12 of 16 targets for 111 yards over 16 regular-season games in 2024.

The second-year fullback saw more snaps on offense (304) than he did on special teams (170), a reversal of his usage as a rookie. Luepke didn't get many touches, but he did flash some ability as a pass catcher when called upon and set career highs in receptions and receiving yards. With the Dallas backfield in flux once again as Rico Dowdle heads into free agency, Luepke could see his touch volume increase once again in 2025, but he's still very unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.

Hunter Luepke
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now