Hunter Wohler Injury: Eyeing return for training camp

Wohler (foot) said Wednesday he believes he will be healthy when Indianapolis starts training camp in July, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

General manager Chris Ballard indicated a couple weeks ago that Wohler was at the end of his rehab process for the Lisfranc injury he suffered during preseason last year, and Wohler echoed those sentiments to reporters Wednesday. The Colts recently added promising safety prospect A.J. Haulcy in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they're still otherwise relatively thin at the position behind returning starter Camryn Bynum, so a strong start to training camp could still start Wohler on a trajectory towards earning a depth spot on the 53-man roster for 2026.