Hunter Wohler News: Plays in preseason opener

Wohler made three tackles (two solo) over nine defensive snaps during Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts.

Wohler logged only 12 percent of the defensive snaps in Thursday's contest but made the most of the time. The backup strong safety recorded a tackle on 33 percent of his snaps. The 2025 seventh-rounder's performance has likely earned him more reps in next Saturday's preseason showdown with the Falcons.