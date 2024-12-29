Fantasy Football
Ian Book headshot

Ian Book News: Serving as emergency QB in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 9:13am

Book (coach's decision) is inactive and has been deemed Philadelphia's emergency third quarterback Sunday versus Dallas.

Book was signed to the active roster Saturday after Jalen Hurts was ruled out for Week 17 due to a concussion. Kenny Pickett will be the Eagles' starting signal-caller Sunday, while Tanner McKee is set to work as his backup. Book will be able to enter the game only if both Pickett and McKee are unavailable due to injury, illness, or ejection.

Ian Book
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
