Ian Thomas Injury: Officially questionable

Thomas (calf) was limited in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas, who was designated to return to practice Wednesday, has logged three straight limited sessions. He officially remains on IR, but it sounds like the depth tight end has a fair shot to be activated to the 53-man roster and play versus Chicago on Sunday. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said all players listed as questionable are trending in the right direction to play, per Joe Person of The Athletic.