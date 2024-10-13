Fantasy Football
Ian Thomas News: Active against Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 13, 2024 at 12:10pm

Thomas (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Thomas' active status was foreshadowed by a combination of his activation from injured reserve Saturday and the ruling out of position mate Tommy Tremble due to a concussion. With Thomas now officially in uniform for the first time this season, the veteran tight end projects to split duties at the position with rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders versus Atlanta.

