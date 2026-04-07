Ian Thomas News: Re-ups with Raiders
Las Vegas re-signed Thomas to a one-year contract Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas will run it back with the Raiders after having secured all 13 of his targets for 114 yards across 15 regular-season appearances with the team in 2025. He projects to reprise a rotational blocking role behind top TEs Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer again during the 2026 campaign.
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