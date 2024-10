Thomas caught both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

Thomas was out-produced by Ja'Tavion Sanders (six catches for 61 yards) for the second consecutive week since returning from injury, suggesting that Sanders has already taken over the Panthers' No. 1 tight end role. With Tommy Tremble (back) returning from injury as soon as next week, Thomas could be further relegated to Carolina's third-string tight end.