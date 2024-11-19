Ifeatu Melifonwu Injury: Back to injured reserve

The Lions placed Melifonwu (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Melifonwu was activated from injured reserve Monday but heads back to the list 24 hours later after suffering a setback unrelated to the ankle injury that previously landed him there, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Melifonwu will have to miss at least another four games minimum and won't be eligible to play until Week 16 versus Chicago.