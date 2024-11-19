Fantasy Football
Ifeatu Melifonwu Injury: Back to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

The Lions placed Melifonwu (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Melifonwu was activated from injured reserve Monday but heads back to the list 24 hours later after suffering a setback unrelated to the ankle injury that previously landed him there, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Melifonwu will have to miss at least another four games minimum and won't be eligible to play until Week 16 versus Chicago.

Ifeatu Melifonwu
Detroit Lions
