Ifeatu Melifonwu Injury: Logs full practice Wednesday

Melifonwu (hand) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

On the same day he was designated to return from injured reserve, Melifonwu started out strong with a full practice in the Lions' first official practice of the week Wednesday. He's been sidelined for the entire regular season due to ankle and hand injuries, but if he's able to practice in full over the next two days, he would be on track to make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Bears on Sunday.