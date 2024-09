Melifonwu (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Melifonwu has yet to appear in a game this season after sustaining an ankle injury during a Lions practice in early September. The Syracuse product will now be forced to miss Detroit's next four contests after moving to IR. Expect Brandon Joseph to serve as Detroit's top reserve safety while Menifonwu continues recovering from his ankle issue.