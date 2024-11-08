Fantasy Football
Ifeatu Melifonwu headshot

Ifeatu Melifonwu Injury: Won't return for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 4:08pm

Melifonwu (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston.

Melifonwu has been on injured reserve since late September due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1, but his 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Wednesday, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site. He was a full practice participant all week, and while he won't suit up Sunday, he has good chance at playing in Week 11 against Jacksonville on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Ifeatu Melifonwu
Detroit Lions
