Ifeatu Melifonwu News: Making regular-season debut Sunday
Melifonwu (hand) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Melifonwu was sidelined for the Lions' first 14 regular-season games due to ankle and hand injuries, but the 25-year-old safety will make his 2024 debut Sunday and provide depth at safety behind starters Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Across 17 regular-season games in 2023, Melifonwu logged 33 tackles (24 solo), including 3.0 sacks, eight pass defenses (including two interceptions) and one forced fumble.
