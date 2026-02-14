Ifeatu Melifonwu headshot

Ifeatu Melifonwu News: Staring down free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Melifonwu made a career-high 53 tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 16 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2025. He also had one pass defensed, including one interception.

Melifonwu inked a one-year deal with Miami last March and appeared locked into a starting gig at safety for the team, but he ultimately only played more than 70 percent of defensive snaps in five of his 16 appearances. The 26-year-old will figure to compete for a rotational role elsewhere in the league in free agency.

Ifeatu Melifonwu
Miami Dolphins
