Ifeatu Melifonwu News: Staring down free agency
Melifonwu made a career-high 53 tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 16 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2025. He also had one pass defensed, including one interception.
Melifonwu inked a one-year deal with Miami last March and appeared locked into a starting gig at safety for the team, but he ultimately only played more than 70 percent of defensive snaps in five of his 16 appearances. The 26-year-old will figure to compete for a rotational role elsewhere in the league in free agency.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ifeatu Melifonwu See More
-
NFL Picks
Dolphins vs. Steelers Monday Night Football Best Bets61 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 10: Top Risers and Fallers102 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis: Week 9 Risers and Fallers109 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage110 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week Previews: Week 3 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips149 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ifeatu Melifonwu See More