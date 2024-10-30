Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Smith-Marsette (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Smith-Marsette played 10 special-teams snaps and returned three kicks for 100 yards in Monday night's loss to the Steelers, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury in the process. The first-year Giant could be in jeopardy of missing Week 9's matchup against the Commanders if he's unable to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now