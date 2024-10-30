Fantasy Football
Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 2:30pm

Smith-Marsette (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Smith-Marsette played 10 special-teams snaps and returned three kicks for 100 yards in Monday night's loss to the Steelers, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury in the process. The first-year Giant could be in jeopardy of missing Week 9's matchup against the Commanders if he's unable to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday.

