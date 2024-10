Smith-Marsette (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The returner fielded two punts and gained one yard before exiting. Smith-Marsette is deep on New York's wide receiver depth chart and has yet to record a catch this season. Darius Slayton and Tyrone Tracy are the next men up on punt and kick return duties, respectively.