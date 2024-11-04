Fantasy Football
Ihmir Smith-Marsette News: Clear of concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Smith-Marsette checked out okay after he was evaluated for a concussion, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Smith-Marsette suffered a blow to the head during Sunday's game versus the Commanders, but it looks like he came away without any serious injury. He figures to resume his regular role as a return man in Week 10 at Carolina.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette
New York Giants
