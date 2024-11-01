Ihmir Smith-Marsette News: Ready to rock

Smith-Marsette (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Smith-Marsette upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to consecutive limited sessions to end the Giants' week of practice, and Friday's injury report suggests that he's past his ankle issue in time for Week 9. Now that Smith-Marsette is back at full health, he's expected to serve as the Giants' top kick and punt returner.