Ihmir Smith-Marsette News: Returning to Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Giants re-signed Smith-Marsette on Wednesday.

Smith-Marsette served as the Giants primary return man in 2024, accumulating 381 kick-return yards -- including an 100-yard touchdown in Week 17 -- and 228 punt-return yards across 15 appearances. Now that he's officially returning to New York, the Iowa product is expected to serve as the team's return specialist in 2025 while also competing for a depth role at wide receiver throughout the summer.

