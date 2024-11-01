Fantasy Football
Ikem Ekwonu Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Ekwonu (ankle) won't play in Sunday's matchup against New Orleans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekwonu injured his ankle in last Sunday's matchup against Denver. He wasn't able to practice at all this week, which will result in his absence versus the Saints on Sunday. Brady Christensen is expected to start at left tackle in Ekwonu's stead, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Ikem Ekwonu
Carolina Panthers
