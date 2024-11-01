Ikem Ekwonu Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

Ekwonu (ankle) won't play in Sunday's matchup against New Orleans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekwonu injured his ankle in last Sunday's matchup against Denver. He wasn't able to practice at all this week, which will result in his absence versus the Saints on Sunday. Brady Christensen is expected to start at left tackle in Ekwonu's stead, per Joe Person of The Athletic.