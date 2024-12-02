Irv Smith News: Back to practice squad

Smith reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Week 13 was the first time Smith was elevated to the Texans' active roster this season as he took over for Teagon Quitoriano (knee) as the No. 3 tight end behind Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover. Smith played 22 snaps (17 on offesne, five on special teams) and did not record a stat in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars. The 2019 second-round pick is eligible to be elevated from Houston's practice squad two more times this season.