Irv Smith News: Gets elevation for Week 13

Smith was elevated from the Texans' practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Jacksonville, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith's elevation will be his first of the campaign. The veteran tight end played for the Bengals last season, recording 18 catches for 115 yards and one touchdown over 12 regular-season games. Smith will work as Houston's No. 3 tight end Sunday following the placement of Teagan Quitoriano (knee) on IR on Thursday.