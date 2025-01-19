Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Irv Smith headshot

Irv Smith News: One catch in playoff loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 6:54am

Smith caught his lone target for two yards in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Smith moved up the depth chart after Houston placed Cade Stover (collarbone) on injured reserve. Smith was a late-season addition to the active roster, as the Texans dealt with long-term and ephemeral injuries at the position, and was never targeted during the regular season. He enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Irv Smith
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now