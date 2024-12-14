Irv Smith News: Promoted from practice squad

Smith has been elevated from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

This is the second time Smith has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, as he logged 22 snaps (17 on offense, five on special teams) in Week 13 against the Jaguars. Smith is expected to operate as Houston's No. 3 tight end in this Week 15 contest behind Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover.