Irvin Charles headshot

Irvin Charles Injury: Officially moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

The Jets placed Charles (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

The move was a foregone conclusion, as Charles suffered an ACL injury Sunday against Miami and won't return to action this season. He finishes the campaign with no catches on one target over nine offensive snaps. Charles' absence will be primarily felt on special teams, as he was a key part of that unit for New York this season.

