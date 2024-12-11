Irvin Charles Injury: Suffers season-ending injury
The Jets announced Wednesday that Charles (knee) sustained a season-ending ACL injury during the team's Week 14 loss to the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Charles figures to be placed on IR in short order. A key special-teams contributor, the timing of Davis' knee injury is particularly unfortunate, as he now faces the difficult task of attempting to rehab in time for the start of the 2025 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now