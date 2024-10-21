Irvin Charles News: Gets first target of season

Charles didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Charles made a valiant effort on his first target of the season, nearly getting both knees down on a low catch in the back of the end zone, but it looked like he couldn't quite maintain control on his way to the ground. His spot on the roster is safe thanks to Charles' contributions as the gunner on special teams, but Charles has been targeted on offense only twice in 19 NFL games.