Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Irvin Charles headshot

Irvin Charles News: Gets first target of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Charles didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Charles made a valiant effort on his first target of the season, nearly getting both knees down on a low catch in the back of the end zone, but it looked like he couldn't quite maintain control on his way to the ground. His spot on the roster is safe thanks to Charles' contributions as the gunner on special teams, but Charles has been targeted on offense only twice in 19 NFL games.

Irvin Charles
New York Jets
More Stats & News