Isaac Alarcon News: Suspended six games

Alarcon was handed a six-game suspension Wednesday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Alarcon, a member of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, inked with San Francisco early January but now faces an additional hurdle in his efforts to earn a reserve role with the team. The 26-year-old spent time with the Cowboys from 2020-2024 but has yet to make his regular-season debut.