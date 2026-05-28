Isaac Guerendo headshot

Isaac Guerendo Injury: Dealing with torn pectoral

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Guerendo is not participating in OTAs due to a torn pectoral, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The running back suffered the injury while lifting "about a month ago," per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. Guerendo is expected back near the end of training camp, though he did already undergo surgery, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. The 2024 fourth-round pick did not receive a single carry in 2025 despite appearing in 14 regular-season games.

Isaac Guerendo
San Francisco 49ers
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