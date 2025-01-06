Isaac Guerendo Injury: Has MCL, ankle sprains

Guerendo has been diagnosed with MCL and ankle sprains in his left leg following an MRI on Monday, but he didn't damage the ACL in his left knee during Sunday's loss at Arizona, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers' 2024 campaign is over, but the team's season finale included yet another RB injury. On only his second carry of Sunday's game, Guerendo had his left leg twisted under him as he was tackled, and he needed a cart to go to the locker room. He thus is one of four San Francisco running backs to enter the offseason focusing on rehab. The others are Christian McCaffrey (knee), Jordan Mason (ankle) and Elijah Mitchell (hamstring). Guerendo, a 2024 fourth-round pick, proved to be effective when given the chance as a rookie, turning 84 carries into 420 yards (5.0 YPC) and four touchdowns and hauling in 15 of 16 targets for 152 yards in 16 appearances.