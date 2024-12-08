Isaac Guerendo Injury: Hurts foot after scoring two TDs

Guerendo (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears. He rushed 15 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 50 yards prior to the injury.

Guerendo went to the locker room in the fourth quarter, and he's likely done for the day with the 49ers holding onto a comfortable lead. Prior to the injury, Guerendo excelled in the lead role as San Francisco worked without Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle), who are both on IR. Patrick Taylor will help the 49ers run out the clock. Guerendo will need to heal up quickly to be ready to face the Rams on Thursday in Week 15.