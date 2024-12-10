Isaac Guerendo Injury: Misses another practice

Guerendo (foot) won't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Guerendo will go down as a non-participant on the 49ers' second injury report of the week. With the 49ers facing a quick turnaround from Sunday's win over the Bears with a Thursday night matchup with the Rams, the rookie running back looks like he may be facing an uphill battle to gain clearance after exiting the Week 14 contest with a sprained foot. Before departing with the injury, Guerendo showed well in his first NFL start, carrying 15 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns to go with two catches for 50 yards. If the Louisville product ends up missing Thursday's game, Patrick Taylor, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Israel Abanikanda would represent the 49ers' available options at running back.