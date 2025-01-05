Isaac Guerendo Injury: Won't return Sunday

Guerendo won't return to Sunday's game at Arizona due to knee and ankle injuries.

Guerendo had his left leg twisted under him on his second carry of the game, and his teammates quickly motioned to the sideline for assistance. He eventually was carted off the field and ruled out not long after. With Guerendo unavailable, the 49ers will entrust the run game in Patrick Taylor and FB Kyle Juszczyk for the rest of their season finale.