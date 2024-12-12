Isaac Guerendo News: Active in Week 15

Guerendo (foot) is listed as active Thursday against the Rams, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Guerendo came out of this past Sunday's win versus the Bears with a sprained foot, which left his status for Week 15 up in the air. He wasn't able to practice until Wednesday, when he was listed as limited, and both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported at different points Thursday that Guerendo felt good following that session and intended to play. Indeed, that has come to pass, but it remains to be seen if Guerendo will handle the majority of backfield reps for the 49ers. Patrick Taylor and Ke'Shawn Vaughn also are on hand for work at running back.