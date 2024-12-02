Isaac Guerendo News: In line for RB1 duties

With Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) in line to be placed on injured reserve, Guerendo is expected to take over as the 49ers' starting running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey will miss at least the remainder of the regular season with his sprained PCL, and Mason is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. The injuries vault Guerendo to the top of the depth chart. The rookie has seen limited work as a rookie this season, but he's averaged a crisp 5.9 yards per carry on his 42 totes, turning them into 246 yards and two touchdowns. He's added five catches for 19 yards on six targets. Guerendo is a size-speed specimen at 6-foot and 221 pounds with a 4.33 forty-yard dash time. He will be the top waiver-wire priority in fantasy leagues this week.