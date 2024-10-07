Fantasy Football
Isaac Guerendo News: Season high 22 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Guerendo rushed five times for 22 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Guerendo backed up Jordan Mason (14-89-0) as the rookie had been through the previous four games this season. The 24-year-old Guerendo produced his highest rushing total of his young career while returning a kick for 32 yards in the upset loss. There isn't enough volume currently for the Louisville product to warrant fantasy consideration against the Seahawks on Thursday.

