Isaac Seumalo

Isaac Seumalo Injury: Could return this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 9:59am

Seumalo (pectoral) has a chance to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Seumalo has yet to play this season after being injured during practice leading up to the Steelers' season opener. His return would certainly be a boost to the offensive line after they lost starting right guard, James Daniels to a torn Achilles in Week 4. Seumalo's status for Week 5 should become clearer after the team releases its first injury report this week.

Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh Steelers
